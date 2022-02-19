Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Impinj by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Impinj by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

