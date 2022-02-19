Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.