Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

ACVA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

