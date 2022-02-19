Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $258.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.49. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.