Zacks Investment Research Lowers PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

PolyPid stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.