Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.14.

NYSE PRI opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $134.47 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

