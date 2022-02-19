Zacks Investment Research Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $56.07 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

