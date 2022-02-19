Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tivity Health by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

