Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “
NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.65 and its 200 day moving average is 10.14. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.63 and a 12 month high of 13.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
