Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.45.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th.
In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
