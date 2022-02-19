ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0883 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $820,170.07 and approximately $977.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00286976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00074877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00094854 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic's total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic's official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

