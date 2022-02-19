Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 188,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zedge by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zedge by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,700. Zedge has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

