Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.69 and last traded at $106.65. Approximately 341,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 346,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.01.

Several analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

