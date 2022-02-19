ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 2,179 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 875.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

