ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock valued at $528,505,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.