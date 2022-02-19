Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

