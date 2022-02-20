-$0.14 EPS Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akerna.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KERN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 487,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,134. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

