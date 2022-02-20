$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

