-$0.22 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,671. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

