$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,166. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

