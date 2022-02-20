$0.26 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 million, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

