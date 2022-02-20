$0.33 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

CRSR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

