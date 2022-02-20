$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Avaya posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 1,074,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.