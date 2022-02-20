-$0.69 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,629. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

