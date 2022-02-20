-$0.81 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,329,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $10.55 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.