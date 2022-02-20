$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. BankUnited posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,593. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

