$0.97 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,056. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

