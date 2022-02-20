-$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) will post ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

QNRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

QNRX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.