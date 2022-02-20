$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

