$1.08 EPS Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

KRC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 780,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

