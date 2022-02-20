$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of UCTT opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

