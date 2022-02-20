-$1.81 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,694,000.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,478. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.