$1.92 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.44. 414,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,884. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

