$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $113.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.80. 624,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,286. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

