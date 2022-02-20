$124.63 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $124.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $131.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $503.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.37 million to $521.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $524.90 million, with estimates ranging from $492.72 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 1,592,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,251. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

