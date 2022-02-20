12,689 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

