13,168 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

