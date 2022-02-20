150,000 Shares in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Bought by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Draganfly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. Draganfly Inc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

