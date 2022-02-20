$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $16.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $16.47 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

GAIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,004. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

