16,893 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $492,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.
In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
