16,893 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $492,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

