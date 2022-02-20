16,893 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $492,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.