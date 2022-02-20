1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.79% of 1Life Healthcare worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.59 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

