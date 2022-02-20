1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.79% of 1Life Healthcare worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.59 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.