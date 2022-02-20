$2.08 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

