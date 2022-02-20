$20.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $20.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the highest is $21.38 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $95.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

