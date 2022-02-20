2,032 Shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.