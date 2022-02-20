21,684 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.