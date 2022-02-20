$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 411,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $739.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.