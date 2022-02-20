25,290 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Relic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,843 shares of company stock worth $9,296,328 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

