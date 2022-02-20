275,000 Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Purchased by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. INmune Bio comprises 2.8% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.85 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

