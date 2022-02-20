2local Price Reaches $0.0001 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, 2local has traded up 204.8% against the dollar. 2local has a market capitalization of $492,910.55 and $316,216.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,707,217,703 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

