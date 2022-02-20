$340.73 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report sales of $340.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 896,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.